Thompson started in left field, going 2-for-4 and was caught stealing in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Yankees.
Thompson, who made his first start in five games, entered the contest with one hit over his last 17 at-bats. He's always a threat to steal but getting on base has been problematic for Thompson, who has one walk and a .258 OBP over 32 plate appearances. Travis Jankowswki, who started in center field for a resting Leody Taveras on Saturday, has emerged as a semi-regular, which makes Thompson's roster spot precarious. When Corey Seager (hamstring) returns, Thompson could be sent down while either Josh Smith or Ezequiel Duran remain to serve as the fifth outfielder.
More News
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Steals first bag•
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Sparks slumping offense•
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Remains on bench vs. lefty•
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: On the bench for opener•
-
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Could take over in center field•