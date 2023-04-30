Thompson started in left field, going 2-for-4 and was caught stealing in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Yankees.

Thompson, who made his first start in five games, entered the contest with one hit over his last 17 at-bats. He's always a threat to steal but getting on base has been problematic for Thompson, who has one walk and a .258 OBP over 32 plate appearances. Travis Jankowswki, who started in center field for a resting Leody Taveras on Saturday, has emerged as a semi-regular, which makes Thompson's roster spot precarious. When Corey Seager (hamstring) returns, Thompson could be sent down while either Josh Smith or Ezequiel Duran remain to serve as the fifth outfielder.