Thompson is a candidate to handle center field for the Rangers while Leodys Taveras (oblique) is sidelined.

Taveras has a low-grade oblique strain which has his status for Opening Day up in the air. Thompson might have been on the outside looking in for a roster spot if Taveras had been healthy, but he's probably the team's best defensive option in center field for as long as Taveras is sidelined. While his ability with the bat is still in question, Thompson's ability to steal bases would make him a viable fantasy option in deep leagues if he's getting regular at-bats. Texas could also consider moving Adolis Garcia from right field to center.