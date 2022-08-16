Thompson went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Thompson brought Leody Taveras home from third base with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to provide the game-winning run. He's hit safely and knocked in runs (four) in three straight . The 24-year-old rookie has made a small splash as a base-stealer, having swiped three bags over his first 10 games in the majors, but is having an issue getting on base (one walk, .270 OBP) while striking out too much (39.5 K%).