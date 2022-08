Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in a 7-5 loss Tuesday in Houston.

Thompson had an RBI single and stole a base in the fourth and led off the ninth inning with a double. It was a game of firsts for the rookie as he recorded his first double, RBI and multi-hit game in his fifth big-league contest. Since being called up Thursday from Triple-A Round Rock, the 24-year-old has started each game while playing the outfield and hitting eighth or ninth in the lineup.