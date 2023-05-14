Thompson entered Saturday's game after left fielder Josh Smith was removed due to foot soreness. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in a 5-0 win over Oakland

Thompson walked for the third time in the last two games and stole a base in each contest. The light-hitting outfielder had walked once over his first 45 plate appearances before his three free passes over the last six PAs. With the Athletics scheduled to throw right-hander Drew Rucinski, it's likely Texas will deploy the lefty-hitting Robbie Grossman in left instead of Thompson.