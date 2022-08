Thompson will start in left field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Thompson will get his fourth start in as many games since his call-up from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday after he went 2-for-11 with a pair of stolen bases in the Rangers' previous three contests. With Kole Calhoun (heel) landing on the injured list Thursday, the righty-hitting Thompson looks like he'll have a clear path to regular playing time in the outfield against both right- and left-handed pitching.