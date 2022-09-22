site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Heads to bench Thursday
Thompson is not in Thursday's lineup against the Angels.
Thompson is hitting .293/.339/.345 with zero home runs and eight steals in 19 September games. Kole Calhoun will enter the lineup, hitting eighth.
