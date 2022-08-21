Thompson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Since his Aug. 4 call-up from Triple-A Round Rock, Thompson had started in all but one of the Rangers' subsequent 16 games while slashing .250/.304/.269 with five stolen bases, five RBI and two runs. At least against right-handed pitching, the righty-hitting Thompson's run of regular starts looks like it could come to an end, as the Rangers reinstated lefty-hitting corner outfielder Kole Calhoun (heel) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. Calhoun, Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia will likely form Texas' outfield from left to right in most games against right-handed pitching moving forward.