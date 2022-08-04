The Rangers selected Thompson's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. He'll start in left field and bat ninth in his MLB debut Thursday against the White Sox.

Thompson's poor plate approach (5.9 percent walk rate at Triple-A) has slowed his ascent to the big leagues and leads to questions about his ability to stick as a regular at the game's top levels, but there's no denying that the 24-year-old possesses a tantalizing power/speed skill set. He's put those tools on full display for Round Rock this season, banging out 29 extra-base hits while going a magnificent 49-for-52 on stolen-base attempts over 375 plate appearances. The speed upside in particular will make righty-hitting Thompson an intriguing flier in deeper mixed leagues, especially if he can avoid a short-side platoon role. He'll be making his first career start against a righty (Johnny Cueto), perhaps hinting that Thompson may get at least a cursory look as a full-time player.