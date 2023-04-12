Thompson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

After starting in each of Texas' last three games while going 3-for-12 with three extra-base hits, three runs and three RBI, Thompson will take a seat in the series finale. Leody Taveras (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start in center field Wednesday, but Thompson could still have a path to playing time in the corner outfield with Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran likely to see more time in the infield for the foreseeable future after star shortstop Corey Seager (hamstring) was placed on the IL.