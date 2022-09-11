Thompson started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-7 loss to Toronto.

Thompson's made a home in left field since being called up in August but moved to right field the last two games to make room for Josh Smith. Right field is normally the spot of Adolis Garcia, who was held out of the starting lineup Friday and moved to designated hitter Saturday. It's unclear if interim manager plans a platoon in left field between Thompson and Smith. If that were the case, the right-hitting Thompson would be on the short side of the job share.