site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-bubba-thompson-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thompson isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Oakland.
Thompson is getting a rare day off after he went 0-for-7 with two runs, a steal, a walk and three strikeouts over the last two games. Adolis Garcia will take his place in right field and bat cleanup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read