Thompson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 9-8 loss to Boston.
Thompson stole his ninth base in 24 games and is proving to be a valuable late-season addition for fantasy rosters. He has just four walks during his time in the majors but is getting on base at a .388 clip since mid-August while benefiting from a .392 BABIP.
