Thompson remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Minnesota.
The righty-hitting Thompson's absence from the lineup for a second straight game in which the Rangers have faced a right-handed pitcher (Sonny Gray) seemingly confirms that he'll move into a short-side platoon role in the wake of the lefty-hitting Kole Calhoun coming off the injured list Sunday. Since making his MLB debut Aug. 4, Thompson has provided five stolen bases in 16 games but has offered little else (.250 average, zero home runs, five RBI and three runs).
