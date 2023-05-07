Thompson went 0-for-1 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Angels.

The Rangers had a great ninth inning -- Thompson initially entered as a pinch runner for Robbie Grossman, and he still got a turn at the plate, flying out to end a seven-run rally. Playing time is still a bit sparse for Thompson, and it's deserved, as he's slashing a meager .186/.205/.326 through 45 plate appearances. He's 2-for-3 on stolen base attempts, and he's added three RBI, eight runs scored, four doubles and a triple.