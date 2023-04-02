Thompson remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Thompson appeared as though he might get a look in an everyday role to begin the season with top center fielder Leody Taveras (oblique) on the inured list, but Thompson has instead handled a reserve role for the entirety of Texas' three-game series with Philadelphia. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy may not even be viewing the righty-hitting Thompson as a short-side platoon player, as the 24-year-old will continue to ride pine Sunday even with a southpaw (Bailey Falter) on the mound for Philadelphia. Adolis Garcia will start in center field once again and is being flanked by Ezequiel Duran in left field and Robbie Grossman in right field.