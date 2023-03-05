Thompson is leading off and playing center field Sunday against the Angels in Cactus League play.

Thompson was scheduled to have the day off after being scratched Saturday due to tightness in his legs, but after Leody Taveras was scratched from the lineup on Sunday due to left side tightness, the speedy outfielder was called into action. Considering the time of year and the lack of meaning to the results of Cactus League games, Thompson is obviously feeling healthy and should be fine for the start of the campaign.