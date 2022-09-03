Thompson went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 9-1 loss to Boston.
Thompson was responsible for the Rangers' lone run in the third inning, putting himself in scoring position by stealing second base and coming home on a Corey Seager single. An inning later, following a walk, he was picked off first base, so the outfielder is looking to run any time he gets on base. The swipe was Thompson's 10th over 25 games since having his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock.
