Thompson was scratched Saturday due to tightness in his legs, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Thompson made a noteworthy contribution in his MLB debut last season, swiping 18 bases over 55 games. It's unclear if there's a spot for him on the major-league roster to start 2023. He has the most center-field experience among the depth outfielders, so he could give Leody Taveras a break when needed, but the Rangers may want him to get regular playing time at Triple-A Round Rock. In that case, right fielder Adolis Garcia would cover center.