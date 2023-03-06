Thompson went 0-for-2 with a walk and stole a base in Sunday's spring game against the Angels.

Thompson was scratched Saturday due to tightness in his legs, but he showed no issue with his lower half during Sunday's game. The player who stole 18 bags in 55 games last season reached base twice and attempted to steal each time. Thompson also made a sliding catch to help starter Cole Ragans escape a third-inning jam. The 24-year-old outfielder started in center field, as the Rangers were without projected starter Leody Taveras (side discomfort). Thompson has the most experience in center among the spare outfielders vying for a roster spot, and that experience could give him an advantage over someone like Brad Miller.