Thompson started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Cubs.

The Rangers' offense slumbered through the first two games of the series in Chicago, before Bubba Thompson and Travis Jankowski made their first starts of the season Sunday. The duo combined to go 3-for-7 with three RBI, three extra-base hits, four runs and a stolen base out the final spots in the order. To make room in the lineup for both players, Adolis Garcia moved from center field to designated hitter, and slumping right fielder Robbie Grossman (one hit in last 18 at-bats) rode the pine. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has much to consider going forward. Center fielder Leody Taveras (oblique) is on rehab assignment and could return as early as Monday. For Thompson to land a regular gig, he could be part of the mix in left field, which had been penciled in as Grossman's job (with a healthy Taveras in center) and was being filled by Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran.