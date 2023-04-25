Thompson went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Reds.
Thompson snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a bunt single in the second inning and later scored after stealing his first bag following his first walk of the season. He had 18 steals in 55 games last season, but Thompson's been a forgotten man in the outfield rotation in 2023. To use speed, a player has to get on base, and Thompson isn't doing that (.214 OBP).
