Thompson went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to Oakland.

Thompson made his first start in seven games, which is appropriate for a player hitting .178. He's reached base 11 times (eight hits, three walks) over 49 plate appearances and attempted four steals (caught once). Thompson's always looking to run, so the two walks were hopeful sign.