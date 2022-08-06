Thompson went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Friday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

Thompson moved up to eighth in the Rangers' lineup for his second career start and showed off his impressive speed. He singled and stole second in the second inning followed by another steal in the seventh after reaching on an error. The 24-year-old outfielder is now 2-for-7 in two games to begin his MLB career.