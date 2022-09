Thompson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 3-2 win over the Marlins in the first game of Monday's doubleheader.

The 24-year-old rookie is up to 14 steals in 15 attempts through his first 34 big-league games, including four in the last three contests. Thompson is also swinging a hot bat, collecting six hits with three doubles in the last four games and batting .339 (19-for-56) over his last 18.