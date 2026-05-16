Rangers' Caden Scarborough: Returns to action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scarborough (melanoma) tossed 1.2 innings for Texas' Arizona Complex League club Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters.
Scarborough didn't have a great pitching line Friday, but his presence on the mound was positive given that he underwent surgery to remove a melanoma in February. The right-hander is one of the Rangers' top pitching prospects. He will likely need some time to build back up, but Scarborough could be bumped up to Double-A at some point this season if he pitches well after returning to a standard workload.