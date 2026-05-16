Scarborough (melanoma) tossed 1.2 innings for Texas' Arizona Complex League club Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Scarborough didn't have a great pitching line Friday, but his presence on the mound was positive given that he underwent surgery to remove a melanoma in February. The right-hander is one of the Rangers' top pitching prospects. He will likely need some time to build back up, but Scarborough could be bumped up to Double-A at some point this season if he pitches well after returning to a standard workload.