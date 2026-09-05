Scarborough suffered a right elbow strain and will be shut down for the next four-to-six weeks, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Scarborough was in the team's pitching lab to work on mechanical tweaks but did not respond well. A scan revealed the elbow strain, and the team decided to shut down the right-hander. "We don't think that it's a major issue at this point," Texas general manager Ross Fenstermaker said. "I think we caught it early, but it's something that we want to give him the proper amount of rest and give him an opportunity to recover." Plans for autumn baseball have been put on hold for now.