Scarborough (melanoma) will likely report to High-A Hub City at the start of May, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Scarborough is building up innings in extended spring training after undergoing surgery in February to remove a melanoma. He was comically good in three starts at High-A to close 2025, striking out 19 while issuing two walks over 13 scoreless innings. Scarborough, who turned 21 at the beginning of April, could get a midseason bump to Double-A if he picks up where he left off last year for the Spartanburgers.