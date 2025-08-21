Boushley took a no-decision Wednesday against Kansas City, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out one.

Boushley struggled in his first start of the season, though it's worth noting he was working on just one day of rest. The right-hander threw 68 pitches Wednesday, so he likely won't be available out of the Rangers' bullpen for a few days. Boushley has a 5.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 39.2 innings, and Jacob deGrom (shoulder) is tentatively projected to retake his place in Texas' rotation next week against the division-rival Angels.