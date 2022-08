Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against Colorado.

Seager managed his first multi-RBI game since Aug. 9 but scored multiple runs in each of the Rangers' games at Coors Field. He's also riding a five-game hitting streak, and he's recorded multiple knocks on three occasions in that span. Overall, Seager has maintained a .257/.333/.467 line across 520 plate appearances on the season.