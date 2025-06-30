Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly during Sunday's 6-4 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

All three of Seager's RBI came in extra innings, swatting a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning and scoring Kyle Higashioka on a sac fly in the 12th. Seager has homered in three consecutive games and boasts a five-game hit streak. During that five-game stretch, Seager is 6-for-18 (.333) with six runs scored and seven RBI.