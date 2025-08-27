Seager went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Seager hit the 20-homer plateau for the season Tuesday, which marks his fourth consecutive year accomplishing this feat. The star shortstop has remained one of fantasy's top four-category producers at shortstop when healthy in 2025. Since the start of July, Seager is slashing .293/.396/.530 with 10 big flies, 13 doubles, 25 RBI and 31 runs scored covering his last 212 plate appearances.