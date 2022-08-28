Seager went 2-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 9-8 loss Sunday against Detroit.

Seager did his best to bring the Rangers back from a 9-0 deficit, launching a solo homer in the sixth to get the scoring started, walking and scoring in the eighth and adding a two-run blast in the ninth to bring Texas within one run. The homers were his 27th and 28th long balls of the season, eclipsing his previous career-best of 26. In August he has a .284/.368/.480 line with five homers and a 12:15 BB:K in 26 games.