Carpenter had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carpenter was designated for assignment by the Rangers on June 8, but he'll be added to both the 40-man and 25-man roster following Tuesday's move. He's made just one appearance in the majors this season, yielding two runs over 0.2 innings of work. The right-hander will take the place of Jesse Chavez, who was sent to the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow impingement.