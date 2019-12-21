Reds' David Carpenter: Inks deal with Cincinnati
Carpenter signed a contract with the Reds on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Carpenter spent little time in the major leagues in 2019 with Texas, allowing two runs on four hits and two strikeouts over 3.1 innings of relief work. The details of Carpenter's deal aren't yet clear, but he'll likely have a chance to win a roster spot during spring training.
