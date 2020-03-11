Reds' David Carpenter: Moves to minor-league camp
Carpenter was reassigned to minor-league spring training Tuesday.
The 34-year-old signed with the Reds in December but was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster. Carpenter saw brief major-league action with the Rangers in 2019, but he spent most of the season at Triple-A and had a 1.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB over 38.2 innings.
