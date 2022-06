The Rangers transferred White (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

After undergoing surgery on his right wrist June 14, White was already projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks before he was cleared to resume baseball activities, so the move to the 60-day IL shouldn't affect his timeline for being activated. The transaction temporarily removes White from the 40-man roster and opens up a spot for catcher Meibrys Viloria, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock.