Duran (tightness) will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Though the Rangers attributed Duran's absence from the lineup for Sunday's 12-3 win over the Mariners to unspecified tightness, the expectation was that the 24-year-old was receiving more of a maintenance after he returned from the injured list to start in left field in Saturday's win. Now that he's healthy again following a brief stint on the IL, Duran should take back a near-everyday role in either left field or at designated hitter, given that he's produced an impressive .872 OPS in 147 plate appearances this season.