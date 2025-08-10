Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

With the Rangers facing lefty starters in the previous three contests, Duran cracked the lineup on each occasion, going 6-for-10 with a double and two runs. He'll be back on the bench Sunday as right-hander Zack Wheeler toes the rubber for Philadelphia, but the right-handed-hitting Duran should continue to garner regular starts versus lefties.