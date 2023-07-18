Duran went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Monday in a 3-2 win over the Rays.

Shane McClanahan dominated Texas for five innings before Duran provided a key turning point with his game-tying two-run shot off the Tampa Bay ace in the sixth. It was the emerging slugger's first hit since the All-Star break -- he had gone 0-for-7 with four strikeouts prior to that point. Duran is enjoying a very strong campaign overall, however, slashing .301/.336/.523 with 13 homers, 37 RBI, 38 runs and four steals over 73 contests.