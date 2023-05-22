Duran is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Pirates.
Duran will get a day off after he went 5-for-9 with a homer, a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base over the three-game series with the Rockies. Duran has quickly become a regular in the Rangers' lineups, batting .314 with five home runs, five doubles, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base over 70 at-bats in 18 games in May. Josh Smith will take over at designated hitter and bat eighth in the series opener with Pittsburgh.