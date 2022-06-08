Duran went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Guardians. He went 1-for-4 in the first game.

Duran started at second base in the opener then moved to third for the nightcap. The rookie is 6-for-13 with one home run since being called up last weekend. Third base has been a black hole for the Rangers, so there's an opportunity for Duran to stick in the majors, although this is his first experience above Double-A.