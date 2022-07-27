Duran went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Seattle.
Duran, who opened the game on the bench after making five consecutive starts, pinch hit for third baseman Josh Smith with lefty reliever Ryan Borucki on the mound. Duran flied out in his first at-bat but gave Texas a brief lead in the top of the ninth inning with a single, giving him hits all six games since the break. Of the five Rangers to have started at third base in 2022, Duran's the only one who hasn't been subject to the lefty-righty platoon decisions often employed by manager Chris Woodward.
