Duran is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

He'll bow out of the starting nine for the second time in three games with the Rangers opposing a right-handed starting pitcher (Kyle Gibson), and Duran's time as an everyday player could be over now that fellow rookie Josh H. Smith (shoulder) is back from the 10-day injured list. Since Smith hits from the left side of the plate, he could end up filling the strong side of a platoon at third base while Duran makes most of his starts at the position versus left-handed pitching. Duran has experience at second base and shortstop, too, but big-ticket offseason pickups Marcus Semien and Corey Seager won't get too many days off when both are healthy. Designated hitter doesn't look like a viable path to playing time either for Duran, as Mitch Garver (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday and should be a fixture at that spot in the lineup moving forward.