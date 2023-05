Duran is absent from the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates as he nurses rib cage soreness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Duran was replaced by Brad Miller at the plate in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 6-1 win, and now an explanation behind Duran's departure is known. The 23-year-old believes he's OK, so he can be considered day-to-day heading into the Rangers' series with Baltimore that begins Friday.