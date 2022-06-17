Duran went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in Thursday's 3-1 win over Detroit.

Duran delivered a bases-clearing, two-out triple off Tigers closer Gregory Soto in the top of the ninth inning to give the Rangers a lead that they protected in the bottom half of the frame. It was Texas' 15th come-from-behind victory in 2022. The rookie infielder keeps padding his MLB resume since being called up earlier this month. Duran, who had never played above Double-A at the time of his promotion, is slashing .319/.333/.553 with two home runs, one triple, three doubles, eight RBI, two stolen bases and eight runs scored over 12 games. The black hole that was third base is not an issue at the moment for Texas.