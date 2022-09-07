site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Delivers two in win
RotoWire Staff
Duran went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Houston.
Duran snapped a six-game streak without an RBI when he doubled home a pair of runs in the second inning. The rookie infielder has 25 RBI over 57 games.
