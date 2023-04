Duran went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Royals.

Duran got the start at designated against a right-handed starter, a role that typically goes to Robbie Grossman or Brad Miller. Perhaps it was reward for the two hits Duran had the previous day against a righty. He's been used sparingly to open the season, but Corey Seager's hamstring and an unsettled spot in left field could lead to more opportunities for Duran, who is 6-for-30 (.200) through 11 games.