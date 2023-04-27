Duran replaced Josh Jung at third base Wednesday after the latter was hit by a pitch on the hand. Duran went 0-for-2 and was caught stealing in a 5-3 loss to the Reds.

X-rays on Jung's hand came back negative for a fracture, and the Rangers are describing the injury as a contusion. That suggests his absence will be minimal. The Rangers begin a series against the Yankees on Thursday and face New York right-hander Gerrit Cole (4-0, 0.79 ERA). If Jung is unable to go, the righty-hitting Duran and lefty-swinging Brad Miller are options for the hot corner.