Duran filled in at left field Monday after Josh Smith was hit in the face by a pitch. He went 0-for-2 in a 2-0 loss to Batlimore.

Duran is primarily an utility infielder, but he was given exposure to left field during spring training. Expanding Duran's position versatility is about getting his potentially dangerous bat in the lineup. He's appeared in three games (one start) thus far and is 1-for-6.